‘Mountain Fire’ burning near Redding destroys 14 buildings

SHASTA COUNTY (KRON) — The Mountain Fire burning since Thursday morning in Shasta County has destroyed 14 structures and damaged six others, CAL FIRE said Friday evening.

The fire is approximately 600 acres and is 50 percent contained, though the agency is still considering the fire an active incident.

In addition to burned structures, two people were also injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, evacuation orders were in place for Bear Mountain Road at Dry Creek Road, Bear Mountain Road, Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Road and all roads in the area of Jennifer Lane.

An evacuation center is located at the Crosspointe Community Church at 2960 Hartnell Avenue in Redding.

Roads surrounding the evacuation areas are also closed.

Approximately 1,100 structures may be threatened.

For more information from CAL FIRE on current evacuation orders, click here.