Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Mountain lion fatally struck trying to cross LA freeway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Santa Monica Mountains Instagram – National Park Service

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A male mountain lion who successfully crossed a 10-lane freeway in Los Angeles two months ago has been struck and killed on the same section of the freeway.

A National Park Service ranger said the 4-year-old big cat known as P-61 was hit around 4 a.m. Saturday in the Sepulveda Pass section of Interstate 405.

In July, P-61 became the first big cat documented to cross the massive freeway during a 17-year study of mountain lions.

The most famous big cat to cross the 405 is P-22, a lion that lives in Griffith Park, but P-22 was not wearing a GPS collar at the time of his journey.

Researchers believe a negative encounter with an uncollared male mountain lion could have caused P-61 to cross the freeway again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News