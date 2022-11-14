PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD.

No aggressive behavior toward people from the animal was reported.

“Pacifica is mountain lion country and sightings are not uncommon,” the post read. “These animals are most active around dusk and dawn. We encourage residents to always be aware of their surroundings and to always watch over their children and pets.”

The social post advised residents to be aware of wildlife in the area and take steps to protect themselves and their families.

If a wild animal is witnessed acting aggressively toward humans, residents are encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. The Pacifica sighting is the latest in a number of mountain lion sightings across the Bay Area this year.