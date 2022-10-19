HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted taking an early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera in the area.

According to the homeowner who provided the Ring camera footage, the mountain lion strolled by their house around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Spotting the creature wasn’t a huge surprise to the homeowners. In the 20 years they have lived in the area they report having seen turkeys, coyotes, deer, raccoons and even wild pigs, but this is the first time they have spotted a mountain lion.

The big cat was seen in the area of Dobble Avenue and Poppas Place in the Hayward Hills. The mountain lion was a very respectful passerby — video shows the animal prowling slowly along the sidewalk.