PESCADERO (KRON) – A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office.

The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. @USFWS has been notified for safe and humane removal pic.twitter.com/y2GrJl1V3M — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 1, 2022

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is being contained inside a classroom.

