Mountain View approves $500,000 in coronavirus rent relief for city residents

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The Mountain View city council approved $500,000 on Wednesday to be used for tenants who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The funds will be available to renters who annually earn up to 120 percent of the area medium income, which is $110,000 for a one-person household or $158,000 for a four-person household.
The city is also considering reaching out to community partners and potential funders to explore additional efforts to support community members.
