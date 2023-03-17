(KRON) — An art teacher in Mountain View was arrested on Thursday after one of his students came forward to say he touched her inappropriately, police said. The art teacher was identified by the Mountain View Police Department as 55-year-old Oleg Tumasov, who operated a studio, Tumasov Fine Art Studio and Gallery, on the 800 block of West El Camino Real.

Police say the victim, a teenage girl, came forward on Wednesday to say Tumasov touched her inappropriately on at least one occasion. The girl was a student at Tumasov’s studio.

Tumasov, who also teaches private tennis lessons in the area, was located and arrested without incident just after noon on Thursday in Mountain View, police said. Police say that based on their ongoing investigation, they are concerned there may be additional victims.