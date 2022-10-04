MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after allegedly exchanging sexual photos with minors, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

In January 2022 MVPD’s cyber detectives learned through a tip reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child sexual abuse material, also known as CSAM. Cyber detectives opened an investigation and learned that the CSAM was connected to a man named Artiz Banuelos, 26, of Mountain View.

The investigation revealed thousands of CSAM images and over 100 chats with minors on Banuelos’ social media. In the chats are requests for inappropriate images and videos as well as in-person meetings. Investigators combed through all of the images and the chats to build their case.

On Tuesday, Banuelos was arrested by detectives without incident. He was arrested at Best Buy in Mountain View where he works. A search warrant was also executed at Banuelos’ home. Banuelos was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on felony possession of child pornography, solicitation of a minor to commit a sex crime, and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit lewd acts.

Police are asking any potential victims or those who may know more about this case to contact Pablo Donato at pablo.donato@mountainview.gov.