MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of a 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators learned that no adult was present when the boy drowned, and that he had been able to leave his home unsupervised.

Ochoa and Rivera were both arrested on Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

“This news is devastating for our community, particularly the parents and students impacted by this tragic loss,” Police Capt. Saul Jaeger said in a news release about the arrests. “I am grateful for the perseverance of our detectives in getting to the bottom of this case and bringing some justice to this young boy.”

