MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a man who is accused of burglarizing an RV lot for catalytic converters on Monday, according to a press release from Mountain View Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday a security officer near the 1000 block of Space Park Way called dispatchers to report a burglary in progress. The security guard told police that the suspect was seen running out of an RV storage lot that was enclosed and locked with fences. The security guard was able to provide a detailed description to dispatchers.

Once patrol teams arrived on scene they saw that the suspect had been able to get out of the parking lot through a cut fence. Police also saw several catalytic converters had reportedly been taken from uninhabited RVs in the lot. Patrol officers were later able to recover all of them.

After setting up a perimeter, law enforcement began to search along Stevens Creek Trail in the direction that the suspect had been seen running. A Sunnyvale K9 alerted police to a backpack nearby that belonged to the suspect. Inside of the backpack police found burglary tools and another catalytic converter.

With the assistance of the K9, police were able to locate the suspect trying to hide in the creek. The suspect was later identified as Charles Raposas, 34, Salida. Raposas was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

On Monday, KRON4 reported on Fremont police recovering at least 300 stolen catalytic converters.