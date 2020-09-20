Mountain View police searching for man who injured ex-girlfriend, baby

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Mountain View police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend their 15-month-old baby.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m. on the 700 block of North Shoreline Boulevard.

We are looking for a man who attacked his ex-girlfriend Sunday morning, subsequently injuring her and their 15-month-old child.



More on the incident, and the man's description, here: https://t.co/HkhuleMCI9 pic.twitter.com/a9rRyS3fTi — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) September 20, 2020

27-year-old Korey Paige went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and started an argument before attacking her and the baby, according to the mom.

Both the mom and baby suffered visible injuries.

When she tried to call for help, Paige says he grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall.

This story is ongoing. If you have any information, please call 911.

Latest Stories: