(KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department Crime Suppression Unit is trying to find three French bulldog puppies that were stolen from a home in Mountain View several weeks ago. After following several different angles, law enforcement has been unable to locate the puppies and is now asking for the public’s help.

The puppies were stolen from a home on the 800 block of El Camino Real, according to a news release posted by MVPD. Two of the dogs were taken from the backyard and third from inside the home after someone broke in.







Police could provide little information regarding the suspects. Two men allegedly approached a neighbor and inquired about their dog, also a French bulldog. The neighbor found the behavior odd and contacted the police.

The individuals in question were described as two adult Hispanic men between the ages of 25 and 30. One of them had an “unknown tattoo” on is upper right shoulder and had braces, according to police.

French bulldogs are typically expensive and much sought after. In recent years, there has been a spate of dog thefts involving French bulldogs, most notably a 2021 incident in which popstar Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were taken at gunpoint and her dogwalker was shot trying to protect them.

Anyone with information regarding the Mountain View puppies is asked to contact Det. Javier Chavez at javier.chavez@mountainview.gov