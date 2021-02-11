When the Mt. Diablo school district could reopen

CONCORD (KRON) – The debate to reopen schools continues on, with the answer being dependent on who you ask.

Parents, administrators and students all have different opinions on whether to return to the class room and since a consensus has not been met Mt. Diablo Unified School District remains closed.

The teachers union in the district does not support reopening and teachers say they at least want to get the vaccine before they feel safe going back to work.

Some districts in the area, such as in Orinda, are already open and are being used as an example on how to reopen safely.

KRON4’s Will Tran reports from Concord.