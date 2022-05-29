SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, the third named suspect in the downtown Sacramento mass shooting that occurred on April 3, has been arrested in Las Vegas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Payton, 27, was arrested Saturday by officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

Payton’s arrest comes almost two months after a shooting between two groups of men near K St. and 10th St. in downtown Sacramento left six people dead and 12 people injured.

In the weeks since then, police and the Sacramento County District Attorney have determined that “at least five people” fired their weapons during the shooting.

Brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, were arrested in the days after the shooting, and on April 12th, Sacramento Police announced the search for a third suspect, Mtula Payton.

Payton was arrested at a residence on the 1300 block of East Hacienda Avenue in Las Vegas.

He faces multiple counts of murder related to the downtown Sacramento shooting, as well as for a separate incident of felony domestic violence, according to Sacramento Police.

Payton was booked into a custodial facility in Nevada and will later be transported to Sacramento, where he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to Sacramento Police.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witness with information regarding this investigation to call (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).