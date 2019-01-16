Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Mudslide shuts down lane of SB-101 on Waldo Grade in Sausalito

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MUDSLIDES2_1547653952648.jpg

The slow lane of SB-101, south of Spencer Avenue in Sausalito, is currently closed due to a mudslide. 

Crews are en route to clear the mudslide, but officials say a tree in the area needs to be evaluted for risk of falling. 

Expect delays in the area. 

 Officials say if it is determined the tree needs to be removed, multiple lanes will likely be closed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News