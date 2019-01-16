Mudslide shuts down lane of SB-101 on Waldo Grade in Sausalito

The slow lane of SB-101, south of Spencer Avenue in Sausalito, is currently closed due to a mudslide.

Crews are en route to clear the mudslide, but officials say a tree in the area needs to be evaluted for risk of falling.

Expect delays in the area.

Officials say if it is determined the tree needs to be removed, multiple lanes will likely be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

