(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority.

The structure was described as a two-story, single-family home with the balcony in front. Firefighters responded to the incident in the area of the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue at 1:07 p.m.. Traffic was impacted but has since returned to normal, according to a tweet from the agency.

A city building inspector was requested and responded to the scene for a structural investigation, according to the advisory. Fire companies remained on the scene for an hour and there were no injuries to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.