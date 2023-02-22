PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple people were shot at the scene of an earlier deadly shooting in Orange County Wednesday, according to authorities.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported the shooting occurred on Hialeah Street, the same location where a homicide happened earlier in the day.

The outlet said deputies were investigating a shooting that left a woman in her 20s dead.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been detained in relation to one of the shootings.

Several people were rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Sheriff John Mina is expected to give an update on the shootings at 7 p.m.

