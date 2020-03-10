Multiple Universities suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, several universities across the Bay Area are cancelling classes.
At this time, no campuses have confirmed cases, however, officials say they are taking extra precautions as the spread of the virus continues.
On Monday San Jose State University, Santa Clara University and UC Berkeley announced campuses would suspend face-to-face classes and move to an online format.
San Jose State University states all in-person classes will be suspended from March 10-13, during this time all faculty and staff and instructed to prepare for the transition from in-person to fully online.
Classes will then resume for San Jose students from March 16-27 either as distributed or fully online.
San Jose’s academic affairs will provide support and training to assist faculty and teaching associates, as applicable, with moving their in-person classes to distributed or fully online modalities.
We understand this is a time of great uncertainty, and we appreciate the contributions and patience of the Spartan community as we continue to work through the changing landscape caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Mary A. Papazian, President
San Jose will notify students in the coming weeks whether to resume in-person classes after spring break.
Santa Clara University will suspend face-to-face meetings as early as March 10 and move to virtual classes until April 13.
Santa Clara’s Provost Lisa Kloppenberg will send an email to faculty and staff on Monday with more details and information on what steps will need to be taken.
In addition to classes all large gatherings on campus will be postponed or cancelled through April 19.
Students are encouraged to go home as soon as possible.
For those students who are unable to make it back home, residence halls and dining services will remain open.
“Our Santa Clara family has always been a community that is resilient and cares for one another. We will rely on that spirit now more than ever. I realize that this decision is disruptive, so I rely on your generosity. In our 169-year history, we have faced many challenges, but we have faced them together, as we will now, with clarity and conviction.”Kevin F. O’Brein, S.J. President
UC Berkeley will be suspending most in-person classes starting March 10, according to Chancellor Carol Christ.
This change will be effective from March 10 through the end of Spring Break on March 29.
All lecture courses will be offered through alternative options, including Zoom and course capture.
Officials will make a decision for the next step on March 30 based on the most recent information regarding the coronavirus.
