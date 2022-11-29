SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is accused of hijacking a MUNI bus in San Francisco and crashing it several times has been formally arrested and booked into jail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Rickey Dancy, and police shared more details on the incident. On Friday evening just before 8 p.m., SFPD officers with the Ingleside Station were called to respond to an emergency activation on a MUNI bus at Cortland Avenue.

Officers with the Mission Street station arrived on scene first and found a bus driver had been assaulted by a passenger while driving his route. The bus driver and his passengers were able to exit the bus before the unruly passenger hijacked the bus and drove away. Officers called paramedics to the scene, and the driver was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect hijacks Muni bus in SF’s Mission District. Wild video shows bus sideswiping cars! @SFMTA_Muni @kron4news pic.twitter.com/3iS20h6Zbo — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) November 26, 2022

More officers flooded the area to search for the carjacked bus, and they found it near Mission and 18th streets. Police followed the vehicle, and they saw the driver strike multiple vehicles. As the bus was still on the move, police say the suspect jumped out and ran away on foot. One of the officers was able to climb onto the bus and stop it before it collided with oncoming traffic near 18th and Guerrero streets.

Officers followed Dancy on foot and detained him after a physical struggle near 19th and Guerrero streets. Police say two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries while detaining Dancy. Officers called paramedics to the scene, and Dancy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

After officers found probable cause to arrest Dancy, he was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of carjacking, resisting/delaying arrest, disturbing the peace on MUNI, damaging MUNI property, misdemeanor vandalism and interfering with the driver of a vehicle. He is also facing charges of felony battery on a MUNI Operator and felony evasion.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or you can text a tip to TIP411 to start a text with SFPD. You can choose to stay anonymous.