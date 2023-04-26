(KRON) — Murder charges have been filed against the man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter in a shooting in Oakland on Saturday night, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced on Wednesday. This isn’t the first time he has faced charges related to domestic violence.

Authorities allege that Antonio Lamont Powell killed his girlfriend Rebecca Jenkins while her one-year-old baby was with her in bed. Miraculously, the baby survived.

Rebecca Jenkins and her daughter Desiree (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

He then reportedly shot and killed Jenkins’ 13-year-old daughter Desiree, according to the DA’s office. Another child visiting for a sleepover was also shot during Powell’s “violent spree,” the DA said.

Powell is now charged with two counts of murder and four separate counts of felony child abuse because other children also witnessed the shootings. He is facing enhancements for use of a firearm and for causing great bodily injury.

Powell is now faced with 110 years-to-life in prison if he is convicted of all charges. Authorities shared that he is currently on parole for domestic violence in Oregon, and he has been considered “at large,” for failing to to follow parole protocols. Powell is being held without bail at Alameda County jail.

This case is a horrific example of gun violence that has no place in our community,” said DA Price. “These murders were extraordinary in their level of violence and prevalence of vulnerable victims and my office is committed to making sure the defendant is held fully accountable.”