SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three people are dead at the scene of a triple shooting in San Jose, on the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle.

San Jose Police tweeted at 6:35 a.m. that two adult male and one adult female have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating what preliminary information leads them to believe was a murder-suicide.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.