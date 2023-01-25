SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man charged with the murder of two victims on separate occasions and a known white supremacist gang member is due back in court on Jan. 30.

“It is tragic that this defendant was released and able to kill another person in our community,” the Solano County District Attorney’s office told KRON4. “In addition to the loss of life, his release also put the lives of numerous law enforcement agencies at risk while they attempted to locate and apprehend him after he fled the area.”

Richard Klein, 51 of Martinez, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with the murder of a 37-year-old Suisun City, Calif., man. Klein allegedly shot and killed the victim on Dec. 15 before fleeing to Mexico where authorities were able to track him to Rosarita Beach, Mexico, and expedite him back to Solano County.

Concern from Bay Area residents poured in over this arrest. This is because this was not the first time Klein was arrested and charged with murder.

Klein was arrested in May 2022 and charged with a murder that took place on April 21, 2022, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. He was ultimately released.

He was held without bail. Klein’s attorney then filed a motion to reduce bail in October 2022, according to the Solano County court index.

The District Attorney’s office said they were adamantly against Klein’s release and fought to hold him without bail in court, citing the risk to public safety, risk to safety of the victim’s family, seriousness of the offense charged, Klein’s criminal history, his prior prison commitments and that he was previously a validated member of the Nazi Low Rider gang.

“Before considering whether to decrease or increase bail, the Court must assume the facts of the case to be true,” the DA’s office said. “Unfortunately, in this case, it appears that the Court was litigating the weaknesses of the People’s case when determining the defendant’s custodial status.”

Ultimately, Klein was released in November 2022 on pre-trial services and forced to meet with a probation officer and wear a GPS tracking device.

A pre-trial service release allows a defendant to wait for trial at home instead of in prison and is typically reserved for those who are unlikely to interfere with the investigation, fail to come to trial or commit another serious crime.

But in December 2022, he allegedly killed again after which he fled to Mexico. Investigators were able to track him down and arrest him again. He was expedited back to Solano County and booked into the Solano County Jail on Jan. 13.

He is due in court on Jan. 30 for further arraignment, according to the court index.