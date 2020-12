SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – To support families impacted from this year’s CZU Lightning Complex Fire, musicians with a strong Bay Area connection will perform for the “Love You Madly” benefit stream this Saturday.

The lineup includes Bonnie Raitt & Boz Scaggs, Steve Earle, Sammy Hagar and many more.

The concert can be streamed at https://www.santacruzfirerelief.org/ starting at 7 p.m.