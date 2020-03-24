Music teacher delights Petaluma neighborhood with lawn concert during stay-at-home order

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — An elementary school music teacher is putting smiles on the faces of his neighbors in Petaluma during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Erin Farley shared a video of Chris Newton’s ‘shelter in place’ concert with KRON4.

In the video, Newton is playing his guitar and singing The Beatles’ song Here Comes The Sun.

His neighbors are seen in the video social distancing themselves by setting up chairs in their driveways and front yards.

Farley says his neighbors were delighted by his lawn concert.

Is your neighborhood doing something special (and safe) to get through the coronavirus stay-at-home order? Let us know!

