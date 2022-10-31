SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk tweeted out a poll over the weekend asking Twitter users whether they wanted to bring back social video platform Vine. Vine, seen by some as a precursor to TikTok, was a short-form video content platform that is now defunct.

Vine allowed users to share six-second looping video clips. It was acquired by Twitter in 2012 and launched in early 2013. The platform enjoyed a period of popularity before being overtaken by the likes of Instagram, Snapchat, and later, TikTok. Vine was discontinued from its original form in 2017 but lived on as an archive until 2019.

The Vine archive has since been made inactive.

However, if Twitter users have their say, we could see it reinstated. Of the more than three million users to vote in Musk’s poll, nearly 70% of them have voted in favor of bringing it back.

Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week. Since then, he’s raised eyebrows by tweeting out an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, floating the idea of charging users $20 a month for verification and reported plans to begin laying off Twitter staff.