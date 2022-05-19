SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a report from Business Insider on Thursday that accused him of exposing himself to a SpaceX flight attendant and asking for an erotic massage. Musk said on Twitter that the accusations are false and should be “viewed through a political lens.”

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” the billionaire said.

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened,” he said in another tweet.

Business Insider reported that the attendant worked on the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his penis to her, rubbing her leg without her consent and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

The attendant was asked to give Musk a massage and upon arriving in his room she found him naked, except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body. She said she continued with the massage and did not participate in sexual conduct. The incident allegedly happened in 2016.

A friend of the attendant told Business Insider that the woman’s shifts were cut back after the incident. She felt like “she was being pushed out and punished for refusing to prostitute herself,” according to a declaration obtained by Insider.

In 2018, the attendant hired a lawyer and sent a complain to SpaceX’s human resources department. She never went to court with Musk, but received a $250,000 severance payment in exchange for a promise not to sue, Business Insider reported.

Insider reached out to Musk about the story. He called it a “politically motivated hit piece.”

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” Musk said in response.

Musk also noted that the article was published a day after he tweeted that he would vote Republican. He responded “exactly” to a tweet asking why the allegations were published after “he took a stand against the establishment?”