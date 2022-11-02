(KRON) — Billionaire Tesla CEO and newly-minted “Chief Twit,” Elon Musk has been on something of a Twitter tear of late. Among other things, he’s duked it out verbally with author Stephen King over a proposed plan to charge users $8 a month for blue verification check marks, launched tentative plans to bring back Vine based on a Twitter poll and retweeted then deleted an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory related to the attack on Paul Pelosi.

On Wednesday, he issued a terse response to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after AOC seemingly attempted to poke a pin in the idea that charging people for verification represented “free speech.”

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the congresswoman tweeted.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk tweeted in response.

AOC does not appear to have responded to Musk, but the billionaire later tweeted a screengrab of what looked like a periwinkle colored sweatshirt for sale on the congresswoman’s website, circling the price tag of $58.

Wednesday was not the first time the billionaire engaged in a Twitter scrap with the New York progressive representative. Last spring, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she was “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him out to dinner and made him feel special.”

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Musk tweeted in response.

Ocasio-Cortez then appeared to tweet back, responding, “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” before apparently deleting her reply, although not before it had been screenshot by some users.