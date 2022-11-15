SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Late last month, in the immediate aftermath of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter and announcing he would begin implementing mass layoffs, two forlorn men appeared outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. They were holding cardboard boxes and said they were part of an engineering team that had been let go. Reporters were eager to talk to the men with CNBC reporter Deirdre Bosa interviewing the duo and tweeting that an “entire team of data engineers” had been let go and that “these are two of them.”

Bosa has since deleted the tweet as it turns out neither of the men worked at Twitter. One of them gave his name as “Rahul Ligma,” the other as “Daniel Johnson,” the names “Ligma” and “Johnson” representing a crude meme.

It all might have ended there with a few reporters being pranked and an apology being issued by CNBC.

But then on Tuesday, Musk himself took time out of his busy schedule, which of late has included firing an engineer by tweet, laying off half of Twitter’s staff and gutting the team that battles misinformation on the platform, to pose with two guys who pranked the media by pretending they were laid off from Twitter.

“Welcome back Ligma & Johnson!” he tweeted. “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

Since taking control of Twitter, Musk has changed his own Twitter bio several times, first to “Chief Twit,” then to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.” He’s also laid off approximately 3,700 people, who unlike “Rahul Ligma” and “Daniel Johnson,” actually did work at the company.