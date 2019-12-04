My Trip to Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui, Hawaii

Maui is called the Valley Isle, but it’s hard to think of it as anything but an ocean paradise. You can take long, scenic walks on pristine beaches or lie back and relax in a secluded cove. Go swimming, surfing, snorkeling, paddle boarding and outrigger paddling. Or just bask in the sand and listen to the surf slowly make its way towards you as the tide rises.

Located on Maui’s southwest coast – the drier part of the island the Fairmont Kea Lani resort is a beautiful way to take advantage of everything Maui has to offer.

Sunset at Fairmont Kea Lani

Visitors, many from the Bay Area, style away their vacation with beautiful ocean views, sumptuous meals and easy access to some of the most amazing beaches in the world.

Beach Stroll

Location at a Glance:

Fairmont Kea Lani is located on the sunny southwestern coastline of Maui in exquisite Wailea

22 oceanfront acres on Wailea’s pristine Polo Beach

Less than 11 inches of rain per year

Views of Kaho’olawe and Lana‘i islands, Molokini Crater and West Maui Mountains

Everybody Gets a Suite!

Nobody calls Maui the Garden Island – that’s Kauai – but you’d never know it from wandering around the Fairmont Kea Lani’s expansive grounds. Palm trees and tropical flowers surround you.

View from Suite

The Kea Lani features suites and villas with private lanais and ocean views – sorry, no regular hotel rooms. The Fairmont Kea Lani is Hawaii’s only all-suite and villa luxury resort, with 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 two- and three-bedroom villas.

Living Room

Suites are complete with an entertainment center, marble bath, refrigerator and microwave. If you’re looking for more space, the Fairmont Kea Lani also offers two-bedroom suites along with their exclusive Villa Collection.

Bedroom

As wonderful as the suites are, the villas are downright amazing. “The Villa Collection at Fairmont Kea Lani along with our Signature and Kilohana suites offer our top luxury experiences,” said April Storey, Director of Guest Experience at Fairmont Kea Lani. “With a villa stay, we offer residential style accommodations with all the comforts from home and the intuitive service we are known for.”

Villa Aerial

Dining

With four restaurants, four bars and a cafe, the Fairmont Kea Lani, has no shortage of culinary choices.

The Kea Lani Restaurant is the go-to morning destination with open-air dining and a breakfast pa’ina (feast) of local dishes and traditional.

kea-locomoco

Guests enjoy a la carte menu service or a buffet featuring fresh fruit including local seasonal favorites as well as pastries and breads that are freshly baked in the resort’s pastry shop. The Maui breakfast buffet also features an omelet station and rotating choices of hot and cold items.

Kea Lani Restaurant

The AMA Bar & Grill provides casual Hawaiian meals, including plate lunches, poke bowls, burgers, spring rolls and fish tacos. You can eat in the restaurant or take advantage of the smaller, poolside menu.

AMA Food Table

For something tropical to drink, you’ll find Kea Lani mai tais, pomegranate cucumber mojitos and the hibiscus margarita on the menu.

AMA Bar & Grill at Night

Hawaii is famous for its superb coffee, and the Makana Market and Cafe has you covered. There’s an amazing tea selection as well, if that’s your preference. Snack on a sandwich, salad, pizza slice or fresh pastry.

For fine dining, the Kō Restaurant is the place for a unique dining experience highlighting Hawaii’s plantation era-inspired cuisine.

Ko Food Table

Executive Chef Tylun Pang is a passionate fisherman, who sources Maui and the Hawaiian islands for fresh ingredients for Kō. With over 90% of fish, beef and produce sourced locally, the flavors are as authentic as they are sustainable. Molokai purple sweet potato, sea asparagus, hearts of palms, even upcountry blueberries frequent the Kō menu.

Ko Restaurant

“There’s nothing like getting a combo poke bowl at MAKANA Market + Cafe and customizing your own toppings,” Chef Pang. “Plus, you can add as much heat as you like!

Makana Market Pang’s Poke

Ahi on the Rock at Kō is one of my all-time favorites. It’s an interactive and simple dish that is all about the quality of the fish.”

The Spa

The Willow Stream Spa combines cutting-edge treatments with traditional Hawaiian approaches.

Vichy Shower

Go on one of the spa’s signature facial and body “journeys.” Choose a deep tissue, stress relaxation, Hawaiian stone or the Kea Lani signature massage. There are also couples’ massages, including the blissful honeymooner.

Massage at Fairmont Kea Lani

Or perhaps wellness is your passion. Workout, take a private yoga class or book time with a personal trainer in their brand new 24-hour fitness center that boasts an expansive workout space with floor to ceiling windows and panoramic views extending from the iconic architecture to the serene Pacific Ocean.

Fitness Center

New Wellness Suite

Fairmont Kea Lani, offers guests a new way to relax, recharge, and replenish their energy with the Inspire Your Energy wellness suite. “Designed to create the ultimate luxury retreat for health minded travelers, this 860 square foot one bedroom suite takes wellness to the next level with specialty vitamin infused showers, skin care and aromatherapy amenities, spa experiences and in suite fitness equipment,” said Storey.

Activities

The Fairmont Kea Lani features three swimming areas, including an adults-only pool.

Pools at Fairmont Kea Lani

For the young, and young at heart, the two family pools offer a 140-foot water slide.

Waterslide at Fairmont Kea Lani

If you’re looking to relax by the pool in style, then a poolside cabana experience is your answer. “Guests enjoy re-charging poolside from the privacy and comfort of their own cabana. Our pool team takes exceptional care of them with unlimited nonalcoholic drinks as well as tropical treats,” shares Storey.

Cabanas at Fairmont Kea Lani

You can golf, learn to hula, play the ukulele, feed the koi or stroll the coastal beach path at sunset and watch whales in winter.

Hula at Fairmont Kea Lani

The Hawaiian Canoe Experience is also a beloved activity if you love the ocean. Participants learn the basics of paddling, the history of the canoe and its importance to Hawaiian heritage, and examples of native chants used when navigating the ocean.

Hawaiian Canoe Experience

For couples, the resort has cocktail and culinary programs offering private experiences including a romantic oceanfront Hoku Lani Dinner.

“Fairmont Kea Lani has an entire team of guest experience colleagues devoted to helping our guests arrange personalized luxury experiences. We reach out weeks in advance of their arrival to see how we may assist in setting reservations, recommending experiences and creating curated itineraries,” explains Storey.

Warm Welcome for Guests at Fairmont Kea Lani

For the kids, there’s a Mermaid University or the Keiki Ninja Zone and of course a kid’s club. And what a great place to celebrate the holidays. Combine a winter holiday feast with ocean views and live entertainment.

Cocktails at Fairmont Kea Lani

Winter, especially at Christmas and New Year’s Eve is a great time to visit Maui. The weather and water are still warm but the crowds are much lighter.

Lagoon Pool at Sunset

“Fairmont Kea Lani is a truly magical destination during the holidays. We begin planning the festivities and celebrations months in advance to ensure every detail is perfect,” said Storey. Signature festivities include Santa’s Arrival by outrigger canoe, nightly Hanukkah sunset traditions, ‘ohana (family) Christmas dinner island-style, Keiki New Year’s Eve Celebration and a New Year’s Eve party.

Santa’s Arrival by Outrigger Canoe

Maui has captivated travelers for years with its pristine beaches, spectacular summits, dynamic culinary scene, luxury accommodations and abundant adventures. This island has everything: from plain vanilla relaxation to off-the-beaten-path excitement. And the Fairmont Kea Lani is one of the best launch pads to fully immerse yourself in the island and experience everything it has to offer.