My Trip to The Duniway Hotel in Portland, Oregon

The city of Portland, Oregon is well-known for its vibrant arts and music scene, as well as its sustainable efforts and intimate relationship with the outdoors. With Mount Hood towering in the distance, locals and visitors congregate in the city to dine on unique cuisine, sip locally brewed beers and coffees and take in the urban atmosphere.

If you’re planning a trip to Portland, here are a few top destinations you may want to check out:

Portland Art Museum: Thousands of visitors stroll the halls of the Portland Art Museum each year. One of the oldest museums in the Pacific Northwest, the Portland Art Museum offers more than 112,000 square feet of galleries featuring extensive collections of Native American art, English silver, photography and graphic art. Experience the modern in the museum’s outdoor sculpture court or immerse yourself in the historical interiors between the museum’s walls.

Portland Japanese Garden: Find beauty in the quiet and take a stroll through the Portland Japanese Garden in the West Hills. The 12 acres of gardens as well as a Japanese Tea House and beautiful views of Mount Hood in the distance, create a tranquil oasis apart from the bustle of the city below.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry: The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) is one of the top science museums in the country, filled with hundreds of interactive exhibits exploring the wonders of science, nature and technology.OMSI delights families and individuals alike with its diverse offerings like films, a planetarium and live demonstrations designed to inspire curiosity and educate us all.

Pittock Mansion: If you’re looking to dive into some of Portland’s rich history, the city’s historic house museum, Pittock Mansion, is a must-see. The impressive property was saved by the city and converted into a museum that now displays information about one of Portland’s most influential families of the early 1900s, the Pittocks.The mansion and surrounding estate are wonders to view, featuring beautiful architecture and views of Portland from above the city skyline.

Powell’s City of Books: Book lovers must visit the famous Powell’s City of Books, one of the world’s greatest independent bookstores. The bookstore is giant—a multistory space covering more than a full city block.

Whether you’re stopping through Portland temporarily or looking for a nearby getaway, you’ll want a place to kick back and relax after a day of exploring. On my recent trip to Portland, I stayed at the Duniway, a gorgeous boutique hotel downtown. The Duniway has a unique personality – one that is inviting and refined, and that also speaks to the city’s industrial past. The interiors feature an inventive mix of traditional and contemporary furnishings, and nature-inspired elements.

The Duniway, Portland Oregon

“Our most popular hors devour is the 3 Little Pigs with country ham, porcini-dusted “pork corn” & “trotter tots. Guests also love our S&M (“Shells & Meat”) featuring 36 oysters, 12 clams, coppa di testa, lonza, duck liver mousse & untraditional garnishes,” said Chef Cosentino. “A couple of other favorites incude our Bacon Chop with cabbage “al pastore”, pickled onions, radish & cilantro and the 28 Day Aged Four Pound Pin Bone Steak with seasonal vegetables and bone marrow dip.”

Complete with great amenities, friendly service and bold décor, the Duniway is an attractive and unexpected space amidst Portland’s downtown. The hotel’s modern lobby features deep, rich color schemes, metal accents and a luxe style. The lobby also has a bar offering a selection of Portland’s many local spirits and beers.

“The Duniway represents the new style of luxury. We provide unpredictable touchpoints and amenities throughout the guest experience with a playfully edgy approach,” said General Manager Ryan Kunzer. “From our oversized portraits of tattooed women found in our corridors to our front desk staff setting the needle on their favorite vinyl from our curated collection, our guests are gently reminded that they are in Portland and are encouraged to embrace the uniqueness.”

Guest Rooms at The Duniway, Portland Oregon

Upstairs in the hotel’s 327 guest rooms and suites, the stylish décor is more sleek, modern and light, with cool tones and elegant finishes. Every room is furnished with 65-inch HDTVs, provides cushy robes and slippers and has access to a 24-hour room service and homemade goods for the ultimate experience. My room was a gorgeous haven in which I was able to relax while taking in the view of the city from my window.

“All guestrooms offer a minimum of 310-square feet, their calming atmosphere derived from tailored furnishings combined with unique touch points such as custom wallpaper, a carefully curated selection of books from Powell Books – Portland’s iconic bookstore, and other bespoke touches created by local artisans and manufacturers known for their spirit of craft and innovation”

Jackrabbit PDX

The Duniway is also home to Jackrabbit PDX, a restaurant led by talented “Top Chef Masters” winner Chef Chris Cosentino. The restaurant takes advantage of Portland’s proximity to local farms to source the ingredients for its meals, resulting in fresh, seasonal delicacies year-round.

A fun, whimsical and interactive cocktail on the menu is the Coin Toss cocktail. This drink is served in a frozen a grapefruit bowl filled with shaved ice. The guest is asked to call heads or tails – heads for Union Gin or tails for Espolon Tequila. The coin determines the spirit, which is then combined with yellow Chartreuse, ginger, lime, grapefruit.

The Jackrabbit’s seating area is intricate and designed to create both an intimate and convivial atmosphere. Local artists’ work is featured on the walls, and the space utilizes sustainable materials as a nod to Portland’s traditions in architecture, history and art.

For early risers, the Jackrabbit also serves a tasty breakfast—as well as weekend brunch for those who enjoy a leisurely morning.

The Duniway, Portland Oregon

Enjoy Abigail’s Hideaway

One of the most impressive aspects of the Duniway is located on its 11th floor rooftop, where a unique space called Abigail’s Hideaway opened earlier this year. The space includes a gorgeous outdoor patio, heated indoor pool and fitness center that are exclusively available to hotel guests.

The outdoor patio provides a nice departure from the busyness of downtown Portland with its modern Zen design. Tea lights hang beneath the open sky, illuminating the area as you sit next to the warmth of one of the patio’s fire pits. Cushy alcoves are nestled between oversized games like Jenga and chess and rich, green vegetation.

The relaxed atmosphere continues inside to the pool and fitness center, which are decorated in a blend of earthy and modern styles to emphasize elegance and wellness. The serene spaces break the pattern of the urban downtown architecture with wood finishes and natural light.

If you need to get a workout in on your trip, you can swim laps in the heated pool or go for a casual splash before heading to the fitness center to use the hotel’s array of exercise equipment.



Stoller Family Estate

Experience Wine Beyond the Vine

During my visit, I also had the opportunity to experience one of the Duniway’s elegant programs. Wine Beyond the Vine is offered in partnership with the Stoller Family Estate, one of Oregon’s most highly-regarded vineyards. The experience is quite the unique opportunity that is perfect for a wine lover.

The experience provided transportation to and from the 398-acre Stoller Family Estate from the Duniway. Once there, I was treated to an immersive tour of the property, which showcased the journey wine takes from vine to bottle

After the tour, we enjoyed a delicious lunch and wine tasting with amazing views of the distant vineyard and a relaxing, indulgent atmosphere inside the estate’s tasting room and winery. Once we returned from the tour and tasting, we ate dinner at the Jackrabbit, complete with a bottle of delectable wine from the Stoller Family Estate. It was a fun and delicious end to memorable trip.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES