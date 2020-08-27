Nail, hair salons in Alameda County can reopen Friday for outdoor services

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Personal care service providers and outdoor pools in Alameda County can reopen outdoors only beginning Friday.

Nail, skin and barber/hair services can reopen for outdoor services Friday, along with outdoor pools in the county.

Tomorrow, 8/28/20, personal care service providers (nail services, skin care services, barber/hair services) and outdoor pools in @AlamedaCounty can re-open for outdoor services only. @Dare2BWell offers more guidance at https://t.co/XeClraJp0B & https://t.co/jUaE3GcCRD pic.twitter.com/vXCiM1NSgs — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) August 27, 2020

At last check, there are more than 17,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alameda County and 243 residents have died from the virus.

