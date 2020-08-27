Coronavirus: The Latest

Nail, hair salons in Alameda County can reopen Friday for outdoor services

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Personal care service providers and outdoor pools in Alameda County can reopen outdoors only beginning Friday.

Nail, skin and barber/hair services can reopen for outdoor services Friday, along with outdoor pools in the county.

At last check, there are more than 17,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alameda County and 243 residents have died from the virus.

You can track the latest cases across the Bay Area by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News