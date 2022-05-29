NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Paul Pelosi, 82, the husband of democratic Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail in the early hours of Sunday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.

Speaker Pelosi’s team released a statement to KRON4, “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.” TMZ first reported the story this afternoon.

According to the Napa County public booking report, Pelosi was arrested at approximately 11:44p.m. He was booked at 4:13a.m. for codes 23152(a) and 23152(b) VC, which references the California Vehicle Code which makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 25: Democratic Presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi arrive for the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

According to public booking records Pelosi was released from custody at 7:26a.m. Sunday morning. According to the same booking report Pelosi’s bail was set at $5000.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.