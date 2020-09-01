Naomi Osaka walks into US Open wearing Breonna Taylor mask

NEW YORK (KRON) – The 2020 US Open returned to the tennis court on Monday and the 2018 US Open Champion, Naomi Osaka, made quite the statement.

.@naomiosaka walked out in a Breonna Taylor mask for her night match at Arthur Ashe stadium.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Ubxwst54kl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Osaka entered the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center wearing a black mask with the name Breonna Taylor printed in white for viewers at home to see.

Naomi Osaka is wearing a Breonna Taylor mask before her match at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jtds1g88C5 — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2020

Osaka honored the former Louisville EMT who was shot and killed by police in her bed earlier this year.

Taylor along with George Floyd and Jacob Blake, have sparked social justice protests across the nation.

Just one week prior, Osaka joined a number of athletes who protested playing sports to focus on social justice issues.

Osaka stated, “As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.”

