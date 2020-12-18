Napa County businesses adjust to another stay-at-home order

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Grown here dating back to the 1940’s by the Biale family at Robert Biale Vineyards in Napa County.

Unfortunately, this region has now been added to California’s stay-at-home-order. This is the second shutdown of the year due to the pandemic.

Biale retail sales manger Pat Jefferies says this time they are ready.

“There will always be somebody on property if anybody wants to do a curbside pick up,” Jefferies said. “Place orders online by phone, by email, shipping is still an option.”

Restaurants and breweries will be take out only — no indoor dining options.

“And our hotels will only be able to welcome guests who are here on essential business or essential workers,” Linsey Gallagher said.

The president and C.E.O. of Visit Napa Valley, Linsey Gallagher says COVID-19 is not the only challenge Napa has faced this year.

“But we of course have had our on individual incidents with fire in the late summer. Then we were experiencing smoke and poor air quality from other fires in other regions,” Gallagher said. “Then we had another significant fire incident in the north part of our valley. So it is pretty unbelievable what Napa Valley had to endure on top of what the world had to endure with COVID. That being said, I couldn’t be prouder of how this community comes together.”

No matter what happens, the optimism glass is always half-full for the folks in Napa.

“It is the epitome of Napa Valley in a glass right here,” Jefferies said.