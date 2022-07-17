Napa County law enforcement are issuing more safety reminders for people enjoying the water this summer, after another person drowns at Lake Berryessa. Public Information Officer Henry Wofford sat down one-on-one with KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss why the drownings are happening, and why even the most confident swimmers can suddenly find themselves in deep trouble.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Breaking News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Breaking News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now