(KRON) — Video posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon showed downtown Napa being hit by a hailstorm. The video, posted by Twitter user @MichaelRWear showed parked cars and slow moving traffic being pelted by large hail stones.

Come to Napa, they said. The weather is always perfect here, they said. pic.twitter.com/mfCATqUcCP — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) May 10, 2022

Another video from Twitter user @ScottColemanJr showed similar scenes of hail coming down hard in Saint Helena.

The videos were posted roughly the same time the Bay Area National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Sonoma County warning of possible pea sized hail and wind gusts up to 30 mph.