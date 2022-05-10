(KRON) — Video posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon showed downtown Napa being hit by a hailstorm. The video, posted by Twitter user @MichaelRWear showed parked cars and slow moving traffic being pelted by large hail stones.
Another video from Twitter user @ScottColemanJr showed similar scenes of hail coming down hard in Saint Helena.
The videos were posted roughly the same time the Bay Area National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Sonoma County warning of possible pea sized hail and wind gusts up to 30 mph.