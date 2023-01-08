PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old Napa man was arrested by Pacifica police for child annoyance Friday, accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of Manor Drive and Palmetto Avenue for a reported suspicious suspect following a woman and her daughter and making inappropriate comments. Police met with the woman and her daughter, who said the suspect approached the girl.

Witnesses also provided a suspect description. As a result, officers were able to quickly locate a suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Through their investigation, police obtained sufficient evidence to make an arrest of Christopher Francis Lane. Upon his arrest, Lane was also found in possession of contraband and to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Lane was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on a charge of annoying or molesting a victim under 18 years of age along with a charge each of possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia. The Pacifica Police Department is following up on leads from the victims and witnesses in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the suspect are asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or may call the Silent Witness Tip line at (650) 359-4444 and leave a message.

