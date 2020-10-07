Napa: Man in critical condition after being shot during traffic stop

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A 47-year-old Napa man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after being shot by a Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop near Kaiser Road and state Highway 221.

The deputy has been put on administrative leave while the county Major Crimes Task Force — which includes the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Napa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Napa Police Department – investigates the shooting.

Juan Adrian Garcia was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. He got out of his vehicle and walked toward the deputy with one hand behind his back, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The deputy retreated while repeatedly asking the subject to stop and show his hands, but Garcia refused to comply,” the office said in a news release.

Garcia kept his right hand behind his back and “advanced aggressively” toward the deputy, who fired his weapon when Garcia came within close range, the office said.

“Although Garcia refused to show his right hand, it was later determined he was not holding anything,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was uninjured.

Arriving deputies and Napa police officers administered CPR and first aid to Garcia before he was taken to the hospital.

Latest Headlines: