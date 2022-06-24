NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa police are investigating a deadly shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at 7:30pm. Officers responded to Riverside Drive and Oak Street following a report of a shooting incident.

Officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received treatment at a local hospital.

Police are asking assistance from the community to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Adam Gilbert at agilbert@cityofnapa.org or Kyle Cadena,

kcadena@cityofnapa.org or by phone at 707-257-9223.