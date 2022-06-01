NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa Valley residents and workers are breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters made great progress on the Old Fire.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned 570 acres in the area between Silverado Trail and Atlas Peak.

Mike Vandiver and his team at MVP Construction are building new homes in Napa Valley on lots that burned to the ground in the 2017 Atlas Fire.

Tuesday afternoon, flames tore through hillsides and sent black smoke into the air across the area known worldwide for its beautiful vineyards and upscale wineries.

“We could see flames on the mountain over there,” Vandiver said.

That’s when Vandiver says he sprung into action and helped neighbors get out as mandatory evacuations went into effect.

“Notified them first and helped them with whatever, their animals, and load them up into the truck,” Vandiver said.

As they left, firefighters came and worked throughout the night to get the fire under control, ultimately allowing the evacuees to return home.

First responders said they were able to get a handle on the flames quickly and account for everyone’s safety thanks to an active fight from the ground and air but also thanks to prepared homeowners in the area.

“Luckily, people did have go-bags,” Cal Fire Napa County Fire Department Erick Hernandez said. “Because of the preparation from community members, we have no reported injuries, not just for civilians, but also first responders.”

Firefighters stress this is just the beginning of what they expect to be a long, hot, dry summer. For now though, they feel gratitude noting that this inferno could have turned out a lot worse.

“Zero injuries and zero homes damaged or destroyed. It’s a good outcome,” Hernandez said.