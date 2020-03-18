Live Now
Napa’s BottleRock rescheduled amid coronavirus outbreak

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa’s annual music festival BottleRock has been rescheduled due to coronavirus outbreak, according to festival organizers.

The festival which takes place at the Napa Valley Expo was rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 2 – 4, 2020.

Organizers said the headliners, which includes Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Stevie Nicks, and Dave Matthews Band, have agreed to the rescheduled dates.

All passes will be valid for the new dates.

Additional lineup updates will be announced soon, organizers said.

