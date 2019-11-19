NASA adds 5 new companies to bid on moon launches, deliveries

Five American aerospace companies have been added to the mix of eligible bidders on upcoming moon launches, NASA announced Monday.

The companies are now eligible to bid on launch and delivery services to the lunar surface. The list:

SpaceX of Hawthorne, California

Blue Origin of Kent, Washington

Sierra Nevada Corp. of Louisville, Colorado

Ceres Robotics of Palo Alto, California

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., of Irvine, California

They join nine companies previously invited to bid on parts of the $2.6 billion the project. The companies can now bid on launch and delivery services to the surface of the moon.

“Buying rides to the Moon to conduct science investigations and test new technology systems, instead of owning the delivery systems, enables NASA to do much more, sooner and for less cost,” said Steve Clarke, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

Moon rovers, power sources, science experiments and technology demonstrations could be the cargo on these journeys as NASA works toward the goal of “the first woman and next man to set foot on the Moon by 2024 as part of the agency’s Artemis program,” a NASA news release said.

