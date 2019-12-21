Nashville Police: Brother of 49ers’ C.J. Beathard killed tragically

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers back up quarterback C.J. Beathard is suffering from a tragic loss Saturday morning.

The brother of C.J., Clayton Beathard, 22, was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning at 2:50 a.m.

According to police, the stabbings appear to be the result of an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar in Nashville.

The argument continued outside where three men were stabbed.

22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III, were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center, where they later died.

The third victim was treated and released.

Clayton was a quarterback at Long Island University.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Suspect via Midtown Hills Precinct

The San Francisco 49ers released a statement Saturday afternoon.

“The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.” San Francisco 49ers



