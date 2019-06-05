'Baby Shark' TV show on Nickelodeon in the works

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: A selection of "Baby Shark" toys are seen on a display at the annual "Toy Fair" at Olympia London on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: A selection of "Baby Shark" toys are seen on a display at the annual "Toy Fair" at Olympia London on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - "Baby Shark" is not going away.

In fact, the song craze looks like it's about to get a whole lot bigger!

Nickelodeon announced on Wednesday it has a Baby Shark TV show in the works, according to Deadline.

Nickelodeon will be partnering with SmartStudy, who's behind Pinkfong, the company making the videos.

Back in January we told you that Baby Shark was getting a children's show on Netflix. No further update on that, bt

The popular song was first launched on YouTube back in 2015 and became an almost instant sensation.

In the past four years, the video has amassed more than 2.9 billion views on YouTube alone.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES