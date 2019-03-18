'Drake & Josh' reboot in the works, Drake Bell teases

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 01: Actors Drake Bell (L) and Josh Peck arrive at the 19th Annual Kid's Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on April 1, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - If you were a fan of "Drake & Josh" back in the day -- we've got some good news for you!

A reboot of the Nickelodeon sitcom is in the works, and that's according to Mr. Drake Bell himself.

In an interview on the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Bell told People Magazine the reboot won't be something you've seen before.

"[The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know, the college years or something like that," he said. "I'm excited."

Bell, along with fellow co-star Josh Peck, played stepbrothers in the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2004 to 2007.

Bell called it a "once in a lifetime" chance to work with Peck again.

"We've known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that," he said.

No word on whether any of the other cast members, such as little sister Megan (played by Mirandra Cosgrove), will also reprise their roles.

