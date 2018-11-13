'Game of Thrones' Season 8 to premiere April 2019, new teaser confirms

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - This file publicity image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones." (AP Photo/HBO, Keith Bernstein, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The wait is (almost) over!

Yes, winter is coming and here's a little sign.

On Tuesday HBO released a brand new teaser trailer for the eighth and final season of the hit show.

It's expected to premiere in April 2019.

You can watch the teaser in the video below.

