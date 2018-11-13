National

'Game of Thrones' Season 8 to premiere April 2019, new teaser confirms

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 07:58 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 07:58 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The wait is (almost) over! 

Yes, winter is coming and here's a little sign. 

On Tuesday HBO released a brand new teaser trailer for the eighth and final season of the hit show. 

It's expected to premiere in April 2019. 

You can watch the teaser in the video below.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App