'Game of Thrones' Season 8 to premiere April 2019, new teaser confirms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The wait is (almost) over!
Yes, winter is coming and here's a little sign.
On Tuesday HBO released a brand new teaser trailer for the eighth and final season of the hit show.
It's expected to premiere in April 2019.
You can watch the teaser in the video below.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
