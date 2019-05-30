'Kai the Hitchhiker' gets 57 years for beating man to death

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Caleb McGillivary waits to be arraigned on murder charges in a Union County jail courtroom in Elizabeth, N.J., on Monday June 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Star Ledger, Patti Sapone, Pool)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Caleb McGillivary waits to be arraigned on murder charges in a Union County jail courtroom in Elizabeth, N.J., on Monday June 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Star Ledger, Patti Sapone, Pool)

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A man who gained internet fame as "Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker" has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the beating death of a New Jersey man.

Caleb McGillvary will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence under terms imposed Thursday.

The Alberta, Canada, native was convicted last month of killing 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy at Galfy's home in New Jersey in 2013.

Authorities said the two met in New York and the defendant stayed at Galfy's home. McGillvary alleged he acted in self-defense following an attempted sexual assault. Prosecutors said his statements were inconsistent and also cited the victim's extensive injuries.

The 30-year-old McGillvary gained online fame after describing in a TV interview how he used a hatchet to intervene in a 2012 assault on a California utility worker.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES