'Kai the Hitchhiker' gets 57 years for beating man to death

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:39 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:39 PM PDT

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A man who gained internet fame as "Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker" has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the beating death of a New Jersey man.

Caleb McGillvary will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence under terms imposed Thursday.

The Alberta, Canada, native was convicted last month of killing 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy at Galfy's home in New Jersey in 2013.

Authorities said the two met in New York and the defendant stayed at Galfy's home. McGillvary alleged he acted in self-defense following an attempted sexual assault. Prosecutors said his statements were inconsistent and also cited the victim's extensive injuries.

The 30-year-old McGillvary gained online fame after describing in a TV interview how he used a hatchet to intervene in a 2012 assault on a California utility worker.

