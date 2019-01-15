'Kill 'em with kindness': Man attacks neighbors with machete named 'kindness,' deputies say

MILTON, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida man is facing assault and battery charges after deputies say he attacked his neighbors with a machete that had the word "kindness" written on it.

Santa Rosa County deputies arrested 30-year-old Bryan Duane Stewart last week.

Neighbors told deputies they heard banging and yelling coming from the man's house all Wednesday. Stewart was also overheard saying he was going to "kill 'em with kindness," an arrest report says.

Just before midnight, one neighbor decided to go over and check on things and ask Stewart to keep it down. The man told deputies Stewart came running out of his front door with a machete-style knife that had the word "kindness" written on the blade.

Another neighbor who saw what was happening stepped in to protect the other man and ended up getting cut on his hand, deputies say.

Deputies responded to the scene and used a taser on Stewart to take him into custody.

The arrest report says Stewart told deputies he "didn't understand what was even going on" and "was just trying to go to sleep." The deputy who wrote the arrest report noted that Stewart had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, as well as bloodshot and watery eyes.

Deputies say Stewart also would not stop banging his head and kicking the inside of the patrol car after he was taken into custody.

Stewart was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES