'Plaid Shirt Guy' removed from Trump rally

BILLINGS, Montana (KRON/CNN) - It was an odd moment during a Trump rally in Montana.

A man in a plaid shirt was making faces behind President Donald Trump's shoulder on Thursday, and not long after those expressions hit live TV, that man was removed.

A woman walked into the shot, spoke with the man, and after the chat, the man leaves the stage, while the woman takes his spot in the audience.

He was asked to leave due to his behavior during President Trump's speech.

It's unclear who the man is, although people on social media have taken to calling him "Plaid Shirt Guy."

