'Trumpy Bear' complete with Trump's 'signature hair' could really be yours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - President Trump is officially among the greats who have had stuffed animals named after them.

Take Teddy Roosevelt and the Teddy Bear for example. Or William Howard Taft and Billy Possum.

Let's now fast forward to 2018 where we have Donald Trump and "Trumpy Bear."

It's basically a teddy bear complete with President Trump's "signature locks," a tie, collar, and shirt cuffs.

There's even a "secret" pouch which stores an American flag-themed blanket.

The commercial says Trumpy Bear is "great for all American holidays."

To weed out all the fakes Trumpy Bear also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

For a cool $39.90 plus $6.95 shipping, Trumpy Bear could be yours.

Trumpy Bear reportedly made his television debut on Fox News on Monday.

The two-minute commercial began with a little monologue: “The wind whispered through the forest, ‘A storm is coming. You cannot defeat the storm … I fear nothing.”

While the internet had a field day thinking it was some silly ad playing out much like "Saturday Night Live," it turns out the bear is real.

I can't believe this commercial that just ran on Fox News is for real pic.twitter.com/gGInt8BKhp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2018

The company that holds Trumpy Bear’s copyright is Exceptional Products Inc., a Texas marketing company also responsible for as-seen-on-TV products like Plaque Attack, HairDini, and Save A Blade.

In a “vision statement” Exception Products sent to Snopes, Lange says that the creature comes from a desire to update the teddy bear (which was named after President Theodore Roosevelt) and assures that the product is “not a joke.”

Trumpy Bear has reportedly existed since 2017, but is only now making waves since the advertisement just aired this week.

The internet continues to have a field day with this one.

the best part of the trumpy bear commercial by a country mile is the biker riding with his bear. pic.twitter.com/Adq94brpQL — Turkey Serota (@maggieserota) November 12, 2018

Trumpy Bear comes with...



- Secret pouch for American Flag

- 130k in Monopoly Money

- Press his paw to say that Teddy Ruxpin has a Low IQ

- Broken Umbrella

- Plush Swastika



Not waterproof and does not come with tax returns.



Not for sale in California. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 12, 2018

A great honor to be included in this painting. pic.twitter.com/1S96LWROM4 — Trumpy Bear (@TrumpyBear14) November 12, 2018

Trumpy Bear,

Made in China#Sad pic.twitter.com/cZDxVHoanV — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 12, 2018

Trumpy Bear is the perfect stocking stuffer.



I bought the deluxe version that comes with payoff money to keep Barbie quiet. pic.twitter.com/1zV1ClqhCy — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) November 12, 2018

WARNING: Do not get Trumpy Bear wet. Even a drizzle will ruin his patriotism. pic.twitter.com/msvKGCJfVT — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 12, 2018

What are your thoughts on Trumpy Bear?

